Deco gives update on Barcelona’s plans for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Barcelona sporting director Deco spoke about new signings Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo before the team’s clash with Real Mallorca.

There’s plenty of talk already that Barcelona will try to keep the two loanees, but Deco says it’s far too early to think about whether both players will sign permanently.

“The decision is a matter for the coach as well. He is the one in charge. Not only them, but Gündogan, Romeu, Iñigo... all those who have arrived this year are doing well,” he said. “It is too early to see if they will stay the year that is coming. A loan was the only thing we could do. Now we have to think about the present. Little by little we will see. We are happy with both of them.”

Deco also made it clear he had never had any doubts about Felix despite some eyebrows being raised by Barca’s decision to bring in the forward from Atletico.

“I have known him since he started in Portugal. He has always been different, with a different quality. I am happy that he is with us,” he added. “There was a lot of talk about his price and little about his game. The important thing is that he is happy. He contributes at a level game and locker room.”

Barcelona will have plenty of work to do if they are to sign both players permanently due to their ongoing financial concerns. Early reports have already claimed it will take a “titanic” effort from Deco to keep hold of the duo.