Oriol Romeu says Barcelona ‘making it too easy’ for opponents after Mallorca draw

The midfielder spoke out after the draw

By Gill Clark
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu says his team need to improve defensively after being held to a 2-2 draw by Real Mallorca.

The Catalans once again had to come from behind, with goals from Raphinha and Fermin Lopez rescuing a point on the road.

Romeu admitted it had been a tough night for his side and that they need to improve against teams that employ a low-block.

“It was difficult right from the start. There wasn’t a lot of room on the pitch,” he said.

“We weren’t able to dominate the game as we wanted to. We have to get better because it’s two games now where this has happened us. We’re making it too easy for opponents to attack us on the counter.

“I think the fact that teams can counter-attack so easily is causing us problems. We don’t have enough possession in the opposition’s half.”

Barcelona now head home to face a Sevilla side on Friday. The Andalusians head into the match after hammering Almeria 5-1 on Tuesday in La Liga.

