Xavi blasts Barcelona’s ‘glaring errors’ after Real Mallorca draw

Xavi Hernandez was not happy with his team’s defending after seeing his Barcelona side drop points against Real Mallorca on Tuesday in La Liga.

The Catalans twice had to come from behind in order to salvage a point at Son Moix and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Here’s what the Barcelona coach made of it all:

“I think the problem has been that they went ahead due to our mistake, and when we were better and when we should have turned the match around before the end of the half, another mistake came, and the match became very complicated. “They are errors that should not occur, especially in this type of tight and intense match. We have had four or five very clear chances, but the problem has been that we have conceded two glaring errors. “We must improve in defense. Last year gave us a lot of solidity. Today we have not been bad but there are two specific errors that should not happen. Because of that we lost two points today.”

Xavi now has plenty to think about defensively ahead of his team’s next game. Sevilla are the visitors on Friday in La Liga before Barcelona head to Porto in the Champions League.