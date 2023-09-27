RCD Mallorca 2-2 FC Barcelona: One point salvaged, and almost three - FC Barcelona

The Catalans go behind twice and find an answer both times but can't find a winner in the Balearic Islands

Fermín opens his account - FC Barcelona

The 2-2 draw against Mallorca saw 20 year old Barça midfielder Fermín López score his first goal in official competition for the Barça first team. Wearing the number 32 shirt, the Andalusian made it 2-2 with a cool finish from inside the box in the Son Moix stadium to salvage a point for the blaurganes in a difficult away fixture.

Xavi: 'Our errors cost us two points' - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández insists that one point is "insufficient" for his team after a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Mallorca on Tuesday night. He felt that two sloppy mistakes had cost them two points and that "we need to be self-critical and get back to work ahead of Friday's game."

Fermín Lopez: "My goal is the least important thing, the result hurts" - SPORT

Fermín Lopez was the driving force in Barcelona's 2-2 draw at Son Moix against Mallorca. The midfielder came off the bench to revive the team's play and scored the goal that salvaged a point, his first in an official match for Barça, but he left with a bittersweet feeling.

Barça Femení sporting director Markel Zubizarreta leaves the Catalan club - SPORT

FC Barcelona officially announced on Tuesday the departure from the club of Markel Zubizarreta, until now sporting director of Barça Femení. Zubizarreta was under contract with the club until 30 June 2024.

Real Madrid to challenge Barça for the signing of Athletic's Nico Williams - SPORT

Nico Williams is going to be one of the most coveted players on the market next summer. The Athletic Club winger's contract expires next June and, for now, his renewal is at a standstill, which suggests that he could leave San Mames as a free agent.

Barca keeping tabs on Leicester midfielder Ndidi - SPORT

If a few days ago the name of Nico Wiliams came up, who ends his deal at Athletic, the Blaugrana also has other names on their books to follow in the coming months and take an interest in their situations. One of them is the powerful Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Barca looking for innovative formulas to keep the ‘Joaos’ - SPORT

Barça's sporting director, Deco, was always clear that Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix had to be two of the signings of last summer. Especially the winger as a priority target. Time has proved him right because the Portuguese have earned their place in the starting line-up in a short space of time and it seems that a good part of this season's luck could go through their boots if they continue with their current performance.

Tebas lays down the condition for Barcelona to be able to sign in January - SPORT

Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga, was interviewed on Movistar on Monday and he reviewed the league's current situation and also spoke about FC Barcelona.