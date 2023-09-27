Fermin Lopez ‘hurt’ by Barcelona draw and says scoring ‘least important thing’

Fermín Lopez played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Mallorca at Son Moix. The midfielder made a significant impact coming off the bench, notching his first official goal for Barça, which secured a crucial point for the team.

However, his departure from the match was tinged with mixed emotions as the result didn’t come to fruition.

“I’m happy to have scored my first goal with this shirt, with the club I dreamed of as a child, but it’s the least important thing,” he said. “We’re going home hurt by the dropped points, but we’re going to correct our mistakes and go on to play Sevilla. “It’s hard to imagine a year ago that I’d be where I am now. It was a year of learning and it has helped me to fulfill my dream. Now my goal is to continue helping the team.” Lopez | Source

For Fermín Lopez, the realization of playing for Barcelona was nothing short of a dream come true. Next, come the results.