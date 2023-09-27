Xavi tipped to rest Joao Cancelo for Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Sevilla

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is being tipped to rest Joao Cancelo for Friday night’s La Liga clash against Sevilla.

Xavi has already said he’s planning a couple of rotations for every match currently, and it looks like the new arrival could be due a rest.

Diario Sport reckon that Xavi wants to give Cancelo a breather so that he’s fresh for next week’s Champions League clash against Porto.

Cancelo has made four appearances for Barca since arriving on loan from Manchester City, playing four matches in just 11 days.

Xavi does have several options when it comes to replacing Cancelo. The most obvious choice is probably captain Sergi Roberto who can feature at right-back.

Jules Kounde is also a possibility, if he does not return to the starting XI in central defense, while Xavi has also used Alejandro Balde at right-back on several occasions for Barca.