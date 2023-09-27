Barcelona loanee Eric Garcia on target to send Girona top of La Liga

Eric Garcia scored his first goal for Girona on Wednesday to send Michel’s side top of the table in Spain after seven matches.

Michel’s men have made an impressive start to the new campaign and have secured top spot ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Girona had to come from behind to secure the win against Villarreal. Dani Parejo put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot, before Arteam Dovbyk levelled seven minutes later.

Garcia then popped up with a great header to make it 2-1 to the visitors just after the hour mark.

It’s a great moment for Eric who has spoken of how he found it hard to leave Barcelona in the summer but was determined to move to play regular football.

Girona now lead the table by a point from Real Madrid after Los Blancos saw off Las Palmas. Barcelona are a further point behind following Tuesday’s draw at Real Mallorca.