Barcelona’s Lewandowski, Gavi, Cancelo and Xavi nominated for monthly La Liga awards

Barcelona quartet Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Joao Cancelo and Xavi have all been nominated for La Liga awards for September.

Lewandowski is up for Player of the Month after netting three goals and two assists in the top flight this month.

Also in contention are Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, Athletic forward Inaki Williams, Real Sociedad winger Take Kubo, and Girona’s Savinho.

Gavi is nominated in the Under-23 category along with Javi Guerra, Ander Barrenetxea, Yan Couto, and Sergio Arribas. Lamine Yamal scooped the award last month.

Elsewhere, Xavi is up for Manager of the Month after overseeing three wins and a draw. He faces competition from Ernesto Valverde and Michel.

And last but certainly not least is the Goal of the Month award. Cancelo gets the nod for his effort against against Betis. Javi Guerra’s strike against Atletico is also shortlisted as well as a sweet Willian Jose free-kick.

Overall it’s been a good month for Barcelona in La Liga, although the draw to Real Mallorca was something of a disappointment. The Catalans finish off the month on Friday against Sevilla in La Liga and will aim to get back to winning ways in the top flight.