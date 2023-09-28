Barcelona hoping to renew Lamine Yamal by next week - report

FC Barcelona are planning to renew Lamine Yamal, and soon. According to the latest reports, the club wants to put pen to paper as early as next week.

It’s understood that his renewal deal has already been agreed to by all parties, weeks ago. It’s now a matter of the physical act of signing the contract.

The new contract extends the young star’s deal to 2026, and sets his release clause at an absurd one billion euro.

Yamal is only 16 but has already made his first-team debuts for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team.