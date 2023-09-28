 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona working on renewing Alexia Putellas’s contract - report

The World Cup winner could stay for longer

By Luis Mazariegos
Spain v Switzerland - UEFA Womens Nations League Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

FC Barcelona is working hard on renewing Alexia Putellas’s deal to get the FIFA World Cup winner to stay in Catalonia longer.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner has been at Barça since 2012, and won everything there. Despite a big injury layoff, she returned in time to help Spain win the women’s World Cup.

Barcelona’s women’s section has a lot of work to do as Markel Zubizarreta leaves as sporting director. Their priority, however, is getting Alexia to stay longer.

The good news is there is a lot of optimism regarding her contract. It’s understood that Barcelona are well on their way to agreeing a new deal with her.

There are still, however, many other deals to be worked on.

