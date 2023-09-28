Recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

No times to waste for FC Barcelona at the Ciutat Esportiva following on from the 2-2 draw in Son Moix against Mallorca on Tuesday. Xavi Hernández's squad were in action at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday for a recover session.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Sevilla - FC Barcelona

Global guide to kick-off times and broadcasters of the Friday fixture (early Saturday morning in some parts of the world)

Raphinha, lethal from long range - FC Barcelona

Raphinha scored the equaliser against Mallorca on Tuesday, and that now makes him the first player in the league to have scored twice from outside of the area. Players with one such goal so far include his former team-mate Memphis Depay, Toni Kroos of Real Madrid and Barça's very own Ferrán Torres. But two? Raphinha is on his own.

How Sergi Roberto is taking his new role at Barca - SPORT

Sergi Roberto is acting as a model captain in his first few months as the main man in charge of the Azulgrana dressing room. The former youth academy player has seen his prominence decline in recent matches, but this has not affected his attitude. His commitment is maximum to help the team stay in good harmony.

Joao Cancelo ready for a rest and plenty of players ready for the spot - SPORT

Joao Cancelo is on the verge of his first break as a Barça player. The full-back has barely had a rest since his first start and, with a view to Friday's clash against Sevilla, logic suggests that he will start on the bench in order to arrive fresh at Porto next week. Xavi's alternatives are diverse, some of them less natural but perhaps more useful to balance the players' load of minutes.

Alejandro Balde having trouble this season in Barca system - SPORT

Alejandro Balde's attacking edge has been somewhat diluted in recent weeks. The home-grown player is adjusting to a role that is necessary for the team, but which does not allow him to exploit his explosiveness as much. With the square midfield consolidated, Balde is in charge of stretching the team on the left flank.