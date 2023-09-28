Brighton boss explains why he took Ansu Fati off at half-time against Chelsea

Robert De Zerbi has explained his decision to take off Ansu Fati at half-time of Brighton’s Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Fati only lasted 45 minutes of the defeat, but De Zerbi says it was all part of the plan as he wants the youngster to be involved at the weekend.

“Before the game I spoke with him, because Ansu played 45 minutes on Sunday against Bournemouth,” he told reporters. “Now, when I decide the first XI I stay in the office with my staff and the medical staff, because Ansu in the last period (with Barcelona) didn’t play so many games. “If I play him for 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes, it’s a big risk for him, for us. “After the game I spoke with him and I told him he could play only 45 minutes to be in good condition for Saturday, because on Saturday we have another big game.”

Brighton are back in Premier League action at the weekend against Aston Villa.