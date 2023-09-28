Barcelona announce net profits of €304 million for 2022/23 financial year

Barcelona have announced profits of €304 million for the 2022/23 financial year, figures that were better than expected, according to the club.

The Catalan giants’ economic problems have been well-documented in recent years but the club has now issued an update on their financial health.

“The FC Barcelona Board of Directors can report that the 2022/23 financial year has closed with a net profit of 304 million euros after taxes, a result higher than that approved in last season’s budget. During the 2022/23 season, FC Barcelona achieved, on a consolidated level, operating income of 1.259 billion euros with operating expenses of 1.165 billion euros. “These results have been achieved in a season that will go down in history for the record operational figures in the commercial and venue operation sections. The club has made improvements in all lines of business, recording figures higher than expected in each of them.”

Barcelona’s commerical revenue has increased by 43% from last year to €351m. The club have also earned €200m in sponsorship, while bringing in €100m from sales achieved from Barca Stores. The club entered into sponsorship deals with Sportify, Bimbo and Whitebit and new agreements with ScotiaBand and Stanley.

There’s also what is described as a “significant increase” in turnover from the Camp Nou with €121m in income raised. The men’s first team sold over a million tickets over the year, but the women’s team also helped out by bringing in record gate takings for women’s football.

Barca are also reporting a drop in the club’s debt for a second straight year from €680m to €552m and are predicting revenue of €859m for next year with a profit of €11m under the club’s ‘Feasibility Plan.’

