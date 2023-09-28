Barcelona under ‘formal investigation’ for bribery in Negreira Case

Barcelona are reportedly under formal investigation for bribery as part of the Negreira Case.

A court document has been seen by multiple sources which shows the Catalans are suspected of the “sustained crime of active bribery.”

The investigation comes after Barcelona were accused of corruption after making payments to the former vice president of the refereeing committee, José María Enríquez Negreira.

President Joan Laporta had previously spoken out about the case, insisting his club has done nothing wrong and talking about a “smear campaign” after Barcelona.

The incident has now come to the fore once more with former Barça presidents Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell also accused.

Members of Spain’s Civil Guard also searched part of the RFEF’s HQ on Thursday in the hunt for documentation relating to the case.

It remains to be seen what happens next, but the press has already been discussing possible sanctions for Barcelona if the club are found guilty of bribery.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has spoken about a possible points deduction, while The Telegraph think the accused will go to jail and Barca “could be suspended from trading as a professional football club.”

Barcelona manager Xavi once again played down talk of any wrongdoing in his press conference on Thursday, but the club are yet to react publicly to the latest allegations.