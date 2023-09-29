The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana continue a busy stretch of games with a big La Liga game against Sevilla at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Friday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal

There are no fresh injuries or suspensions coming off the trip to Mallorca so Xavi is able to call upon the same players from Tuesday’s match, which means the same two absences remain in the injured Pedri (thigh) and Frenkie de Jong (ankle). Xavi is expected to continue his rotations with one or two starters potentially getting a rest, with João Cancelo the biggest favorite to start this one on the bench.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, Romeu, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Saturday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!