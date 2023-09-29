‘We need top players like Lewandowski’ - Barcelona striker still wanted in Saudi Arabia

Robert Lewandowski may have said publicly he’s not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia but his words appear to be falling on deaf ears.

Speculation on Thursday claims the striker is still wanted in the Middle East and that he remains one of the “most coveted” players for Saudi sides.

Abha Club player Saad Bguir has made it clear he would love to play alongside the Poland international.

“We need top players like Lewandowski,” he said. “That’s the kind of signing we should make if possible.”

Sport reckon that Abha wanted Lewandowski in the summer and are still pretty keen. The team are managed by former Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz who reportedly has a strong relationship with Lewandowski.

Yet Lewandowski couldn’t have made it clearer that he’s not thinking about a move. The former Bayern man has said recently he hasn’t even considered leaving Barcelona to head to Saudi Arabia and that it’s simply not something he’s thinking about.