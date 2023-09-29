The squad to face Sevilla - FC Barcelona

Football returns to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this Friday at 9pm CEST with FC Barcelona looking to remain unbeaten in the competition as they entertain Sevilla.

Barça and Sergio Ramos, a rivalry for the ages - FC Barcelona

The Andalusian is the all-time leading appearance maker against Barça and could be in line to face the blaugranes at the Lluís Companys stadium on Friday

Xavi: 'Our defending needs to be better' - FC Barcelona

Despite conceding more goals than usual and two points being dropped on Tuesday, the FC Barcelona coach feels his team is making all the right improvements

FC Barcelona announces after-tax net profit of 304 million euros in 2022/23 - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona Board of Directors can report that the 2022/23 financial year has closed with a net profit of 304 million euros after taxes, a result higher than that approved in last season's budget. During the 2022/23 season, FC Barcelona achieved, on a consolidated level, operating income of 1.259 billion euros with operating expenses of 1.165 billion euros.

Barça to pay homage to 15 Women's World Cup stars before Sevilla match - SPORT

The 15 Barcelona players who took part in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be honoured this Friday before the match between Barça and Sevilla at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc, according to the club.

Saudi Arabian side Abha Club continue to show interest in Lewandowski - SPORT

The Saudi Arabian league seems to have no limits when it comes to transfers and will continue to make big signings both this winter and next summer. One of their most coveted players is Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi: Next week there will be another Negreira story, then the week after, another... - SPORT

Barcelona judge Joaquín Aguirre, who is investigating the 'Negreira case' concerning FC Barcelona's payments to former referee José María Enríquez Negreira, issued an order on Thursday in which he attributes the crime of bribery to FC Barcelona and the rest of those under investigation, including former presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell.

Xavi explains the one thing he's worried about with Lamine Yamal's development - SPORT

Lamine Yamal continues to be one of Barça's most interesting players. The striker has been a reserve in recent games but made a big impact in the minutes he played against Mallorca at Son Moix.

Barca rubbing their hands together over Eric Garcia's Girona performances - SPORT

Girona are shining at the start of the season, with a project that has left the team as leaders after the first few rounds of the championship. One of key reason s for this is Eric Garcia finding his best level again. Barça are already rubbing their hands together with the revaluation of a player who had to leave due to the great competition in the centre-back position, but he is an asset that will be taken into account in the future.

Barcelona paying close attention to Juan Miranda's future - SPORT

Juan Miranda has established himself as one of the most promising left-backs on the European market. He ended up leaving Barça due to a lack of opportunities and at Betis he has established himself as a top level player. And now, the Blaugrana are very attentive to his future. Miranda's contract expires in June and Betis are trying to renew him so that he does not leave on a free. If they succeed, Barça would retain fifty percent of the ownership of a player who is starting to have a very high valuation.