Barcelona blast Sevilla for ‘unjustified and inappropriate attack’ after directors boycott La Liga clash

Barcelona have hit out at Sevilla ahead of tonight’s La Liga clash between the two sides after the Andalusians confirmed club officials would boycott the match at Montjuic.

Sevilla issued a statement expressing their “complete outrage” at Barcelona over the Negreira refereeing scandal.

The club added they “have suspended the normal protocol corresponding to the LaLiga match” and “will have no representation in the Montjuic stadium’s VIP box.”

Sevilla’s move has clearly upset Barcelona who have responded with a very strongly-worded statement of their own.

“Barcelona wants to publicly show its rejection of an unjustifed and inappropriate attack by Sevilla, a club that today refused to sit at the table at the instituional lunch between directors prior to tonight’s match between both teams at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, where their representatives also refused to attend the honororay box.

“In addition to this contempt, the Andalusian club has sent a statement to the public in which it shows “indignation and rejection of the practices carried out by former leaders of Barcelona accused of the ‘Negreira case’ and announces its absence in the box at the match today. Barcelona understands that this is an attack against the Catalan institution and an unacceptable offense.

“The so-called ‘Negreira Case’ cannot serve as an excuse for such actions since the judicial procedure is in a very premature investigation phase and the positioning of Sevilla FC clearly prejudges the fact that, in no case, and in none of its preliminaries and hypothetical classifications are accredited.

“Furthermore, the judicial decision notified yesterday does not modify in any way the factual and legal situation of Barcelona in the procedure. It is legally very debatable. It does not become a substantiated evidentiary activity and will be duly reviewed by the club.

“Furthermore, the president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, already intervened months ago in an extraordinary La Liga assembly, expressly called for this case, where he gave all kinds of explanations and clarifications on the matter.

“Sevilla’s action is also completely incongruous given that, on the one hand, it mentions the presumption of innocence and on the other it denies its exercise to Barcelona in the judicial procedure that is currently being processed.

“Given this inadmissible and unjustified position of Sevilla, Barcelona considers all relations with the Sevilla institution broken, as long as it does not rectify its current position.”

Kick off is at 9pm local time.