WATCH: Viral video shows Lamine Yamal meeting Sergio Ramos in 2016

The two players will meet again tonight

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FC Barcelona v Real Betis - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Xavi has named Lamine Yamal in his Barcelona starting XI to face Sevilla on Friday at Montjuic in a game which will see the 16-year-old come up against Sergio Ramos.

Ramos is back at Sevilla at the grand old age of 37 after leaving PSG in the summer and returning to Spain.

The two have met before though. Gol have showed footage of Lamine Yamal as a ball boy back in 2016 when Real Madrid took on Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Check it out below:

It will be a very different experience tonight for Lamine Yamal who starts again after an impressive stint off the bench last time out against Real Mallorca.

Indeed it looks set to be a big few days for the teenager, as he’s expected to sign his new Barcelona contract on Monday in a move that will tie him to the Catalans giants until 2026.

