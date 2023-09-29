Raphinha forced off injured for Barcelona against Sevilla

Barcelona lost Raphinha to injury in the first half of Friday’s La Liga clash against Sevilla.

The Brazilian started the match but was forced off after 35 minutes after appearing to pick up a hamstring problem.

Raphinha seemed to sustain the injury as he stretched to shoot at goal and quickly pulled up as he hit the turf.

The forward was promptly replaced by Fermin Lopez and took his place on the bench where his disappointment was obvious.

Raphinha now joins Pedri and Frenkie de Jong on Barca’s injured list.

It’s not clear how long Raphinha will be out for, but it seems likely he’ll miss Barca’s final two games before the next international break.

The Catalans giants take on Porto next week in the Champions League and then head to Granada before domestic competition pauses yet again.

Barcelona’s first fixture after the international break is against Athletic on October 22.