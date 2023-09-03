Lewandowski admits he’s been wowed by Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

Robert Lewandowski has been talking about Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and made it clear just how highly he rates the 16-year-old.

Yamal has impressed in the first team this season, despite his tender years, and there are high hopes he can go on to big things at Barcelona.

Lewandowski has warned that patience is needed when it comes to Yamal but also says he’s a very special talent in an interview with Eleven Sports.

“To be honest, I haven’t seen such a player at that age at such a level for a long time, but on the other hand I’m afraid it’s too early for him He’s still a child, he’s 16. “He should still have a childhood. How many players who started playing in the first team at top clubs at the age of 16 have played longer than 30? You won’t find any. Maybe one or two.” “It’s harder for these young players due to social media. It was easier before; we didn’t read everything. I don’t mean to say he shouldn’t play. I don’t want those words to be taken that way. “I love Lamine Yamal. I’ve seen a lot of youngsters in training and I thought they were good, but there’s something ‘wow’ about him. He is a football fanatic. From the point of view of the child, of the boy, it is a challenge for him, for his environment, for the club, not to break this balance.”

All eyes will be on Barcelona’s starting XI later today to see if Yamal is named in the team once again as Xavi’s side take on Osasuna in La Liga.