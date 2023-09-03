Ez Abde sends goodbye message to Barcelona fans after sealing Betis move

Barcelona forward Ez Abde has sent out a message to fans after sealing a move to Real Betis on deadline day.

Abde have moved in a deal worth €7.5 million for 50% of his rights. The club will also earn half of any future sale and have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal.

The winger has now said goodbye on Instagram but isn’t ruling out a return at some point.

“Culers, I wanted to thank you all for everything I’ve been through with you, you made the dream I had as a child come true,” hew rote. “It was amazing to be able to play at Camp Nou, I don’t I will never forget. I wish you good luck, and that you achieve all your goals. I hope we will meet again one day! Visca Barça”

Barcelona coach Xavi admitted at his press conference that Abde had asked to leave because he wanted more minutes which he will be hoping to get now at Betis.