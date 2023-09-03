The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play their final La Liga game before the first international break of the season as they travel to Pamplona to face Osasuna, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal

The big news for this one is a first call-up for Deadline Day signings João Cancelo and João Félix, who took part in training on Saturday and are ready for their Barça debut. Iñigo Martínez and Iñaki Peña are also part of the squad for the first time after finally being registered, Raphinha is back from suspension and academy youngsters Pau Cubarsí, Marc Casadó and Fermín López are once again called up to offer some depth at the back and in midfield. The two absences are Ronald Araujo (hamstring) and Pedri (thigh) through injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong; Yamal, Gündogan, Gavi; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!