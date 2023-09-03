WELCOME TO EL SADAR!!! The beautiful home of Osasuna in the beautiful city of Pamplona is the site of a big Sunday night La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for their third win in a row to go into the first international break of the season with some momentum. But it won’t be easy against an Osasuna side that’s won two of their first three games and are always very difficult to face in their home ground, so this should be all kinds of fun. And you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 4

Date/Time: Sunday, September 3, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), Not Available (Spain, Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!