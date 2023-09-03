New faces in the FC Barcelona squad for the trip to Osasuna - FC Barcelona

After a frenetic day of activity on Friday, the final 24 hours of the transfer window, and the official presentations of new arrivals João Cancelo and João Félix on Saturday, thoughts now turn to football and the game against Osasuna on Sunday in La Liga.

When and where to watch Osasuna v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Barça's fourth Liga game of the season and the third away from home takes them to Pamplona, home of Osasuna. Kick off is at 9.30pm CEST local time, and this guide will help you work out when and where that is where you are in the world.

João Félix and João Cancelo officially unveiled as FC Barcelona players - FC Barcelona

We can now say that João Félix and João Cancelo are officially FC Barcelona players. On Friday evening, just before the closure of the transfer market, the Club announced that agreements had been reached with Atlético Madrid and Manchester City for the two Portuguese internationals to join the blaugranes on loan until the end of the season. On Saturday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper the two Joãos put pen to paper and were presented as first team squad members.

2023/24 third kit inspired by Barça's DNA - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona third kit for the 2023/24 season stands out for its light aqua colour, which is also considered an expression of inspiration and creativity. Its design highlights everything Barça represent, the history, the playing style, and the young talents formed in La Masia, whose journey can be an inspiration for all.

Xavi says Barça 'have done really well' in transfer market - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach faces the media ahead of the away game at Osasuna and assesses the Club's activity during the transfer window

FC Barcelona Champions League fixtures confirmed - FC Barcelona

We now know exactly when the Champions League campaign this season will begin for FC Barcelona: Tuesday 19 September at 9pm CEST at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys the blaugranes will face Belgian side Royal Antwerp in group H which also contains FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.