Gavi reveals what Xavi was telling him during Barcelona’s win over Sevilla

The midfielder spoke out after the win over Sevilla

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Sevilla - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Gavi fronted up after the win over Sevilla on Friday to discuss the victory at Montjuic.

The teenager put in another impressive showing, although it was noted how Xavi is constantly talking to him during matches.

Gavi was asked what his manager is telling him and offered up the following response.

“He says tactical things to me, he gives observations, he tell me how he thinks I’m doing, and my team-mates. I’m really grateful actually for the trust he gives to me.”

Barcelona’s No. 6 also spoke about the win and how he felt it was fully deserved.

“It’s an important win for us. I think we deserved it from start to finish. I’m really happy about the result,” he said.

“It was similar against Mallorca. We didn’t take our chances, today we had various chances, we should have scored in the first half but we didn’t. In the end we’ve won and so I’m happy.

“We left Mallorca really disappointed with the result, we made chances snd didn’t take them, so we were disappointed.”

Barcelona now turn their attentions back to the Champions League and a trip to Porto on Tuesday.

