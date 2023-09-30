Xavi offers Fermin Lopez advice after Barcelona beat Sevilla

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for Fermin Lopez after the youngster impressed again versus Sevilla on Friday.

Lopez came off the bench in the first half to take over from Raphinha, after he picked up an injury, and certainly impressed his manager.

“Fermin has played very well, he’s a top player. I hope he will be at the club for a very long time,” he said. “Fermin is a great player. He doesn’t lose balls. He has one on one dribbling, he can shoot from outside the box. He has many conditions to be a Barça player for many years. He’s very generous, and I’m so happy for him.” “If Fermín believes in himself, he can mark an era at Barça. He needs to believe that he’s a good player, that he can consistently put up good performances.”

Raphinha has joined Frenkie de Jong and Pedri on the sidelines which can only be good news for Fermin Lopez ahead of games against Porto and Granada.