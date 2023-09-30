FC Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla: Poetic justice - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Sevilla served a Friday footballing feast at Estadi Olímpic, and given the amount of drama out on the pitch, it seems amazing that there was only one goal scored, and an own goal at that.

Xavi: 'We played good football' - FC Barcelona

Speaking after his team managed to keep their 100 per cent home record alive with a 1-0 defeat of Sevilla, Xavi Hernández said “I think we attacked well and played some good football. We deserved more goals and we're going home with a good feeling."

FC Barcelona World Cup heroines honoured at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - FC Barcelona

The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys was on its feet in the build-up to today's game with Sevilla to welcome into the field the 15 players that made FC Barcelona the most represented team at the recent World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, ten of whom came home with medals.

Gavi after Barça beat Sevilla: We deserved the win from beginning to end - SPORT

Gavi starred in Barcelona's narrow victory against Sevilla (1-0), with the young midfielder saying that the Blaugrana did more than enough to resolve the match earlier, without relying on Sergio Ramos' own goal.

No luck for Raphinha as he goes off injured in Barça's game vs. Sevilla - SPORT

Luck is not smiling upon Raphinha. After standing out in Mallorca last Tuesday (2-2), where he scored Barcelona's first goal with a spectacular left-footed shot, Xavi gave him his third start in LaLiga this season against Sevilla. Unfortunately, the Brazilian had to leave the field injured in the 35th minute.

Deco tells Barça's Frenkie de Jong: "You are the cornerstone of this project" - SPORT

Deco, FC Barcelona's new sporting director, has initiated contact to extend Frenkie de Jong's contract, which expires on 30 June 2026. And the understanding between the two parties is good.

The importance of Marcos Alonso in Xavi's young Barcelona squad - SPORT

Marcos Alonso arrived last season from Chelsea and admitted that playing for Barcelona had been his dream since he was a child, when he used to watch his father do it.