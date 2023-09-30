Barcelona offer update on Raphinha injury after Sevilla win

Barcelona have offered an update on Raphinha after the Brazilian was forced off injured against Sevilla on Friday night in La Liga.

Raphinha had to be replaced by Fermin Lopez in the first half and it’s now been confirmed he is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out have revealed that Raphinha has a right hamstring injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/Mian1hHhv5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 30, 2023

Early reports are suggesting that Raphinha will miss around a month of action for Xavi’s side.

The forward will not feature against Porto or Granada before the international break and will also not link up with the Brazil team for their World Cup qualifiers.

Raphinha is also expected to miss the game against Athletic Club when domestic football resumes, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be fit for El Clasico on October 28.

The news is a blow for Barcelona and means Raphinha joins midfield duo Pedri and Frenkie de Jong on the injured list.