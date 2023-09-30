‘If Barca won it’s because they were better’ - Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on Negreira refereeing scandal

Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on the Negreira refereeing scandal that continues to dominate headlines once again.

It has emerged this week that Barca are now under formal investigation for bribery, with Sevilla chiefs boycotting Friday’s match in protest at the situation.

Guardiola has been asked about the situation and says he’ll wait to see what happens but is convinced that if Barca won games it was purely because they were the better team.

“Wait and see…let the justice, the process (run). So far what I heard…I didn’t see or read, because I’m out of that, but I didn’t see Barcelona really, really, really, really pay a referee to take a benefit. I didn’t see that, I didn’t read it,” he said. “That’s why I want to wait before I have an opinion, because Barcelona is going to defend what they have to do, and we will see. “What I’m pretty sure is when Barcelona won, it was because they were better than the opponents. That I’m pretty convinced about right now – in our day. “We won because we were far better than our rivals. And when they were not, they don’t win, they lose. But justice will decide what really happened.”

Barcelona are yet to respond publicly to the latest developments but did respond angrily to Sevilla’s statement - confirming they have severed ties with the club while it continues its current stance.