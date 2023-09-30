Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati scores his first goal for Brighton

Ansu Fati scored his first goal for Brighton on Saturday following his summer move on loan from Barcelona.

The youngster came on at half-time of Brighton’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa, with his team already 3-0 down after the first 45 minutes.

Two goals from Ollie Watkins and a Pervis Estupinan strike had put the hosts in charge of the match at Villa Park.

Fati wasted no time in reducing the deficit, scoring from close range with just 50 minutes on the clock to open his account for his new club.

46' Ansu Fati replaces Evan Ferguson

50' ⚽️ Scores his first #PL goal for Brighton



An early confidence boost for @OfficialBHAFC in the second half? #AVLBHA pic.twitter.com/jNs2WWqDOZ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2023

It’s a good moment for Fati who has moved to Brighton in a bid to get his career back on track after falling out of favor at Barcelona. However, there may not be too smiles around with Villa running out 6-1 winners in the end.

The Spain international had made four appearances for Robert De Zerbi’s side, before today’s match, and will be hoping today’s goal can be a catalyst for his time in England.