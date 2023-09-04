Jules Kounde gives his verdict on Barcelona’s ‘important’ win at Osasuna

Jules Kounde hailed Barcelona’s win over Osasuna as an important victory ahead of the international break.

A late Robert Lewandowski penalty gave Barca all three points after Chimy Avila had equalised Kounde’s opener.

Kounde admitted it had been a tough game at El Sadar and felt there was no doubt it had been a penalty on Lewandowski.

“It’s always very difficult to play here. They bring a lot of intensity, the crowd, it’s an important victory before the break,” he said. “I’ve only seen it live and it seems like a penalty to me. I haven’t seen the VAR but for me it is a penalty.”

Xavi threw on new signings Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix for debuts, and Kounde feels both players will boost the Catalans.

“I think the signings are going to help us,” he added. “They are two very good players, with experience at a high level and they are going to give us a plus on an offensive level. Technically they are very good and will help us.”

Barcelona return to action after the international break against Real Betis in La Liga.