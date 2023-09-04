Gavi shows off stapled ear after Barcelona’s win over Osasuna

Barcelona midfielder Gavi showed off his patched up ear after the team’s 2-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday in La Liga.

The teenager picked up the injury during the game after a challenge with Ruben Garcia and had to be stapled back together before resuming action at El Sadar.

Gavi did finish the match without any problems but a close look shows he has several staples in his ear

Of course it ended up being a good night for Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski’s late penalty gave the visitors all three points and means Xavi’s side have 10 from their first four games of the season.

La Liga will now pause for the international break with Gavi set to link up with the Spain national team for Euro qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus. Barca team-mates Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal have also been named in the squad by Luis de la Fuente.