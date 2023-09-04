Xavi explains what Barcelona were lacking against Osasuna

Xavi Hernandez felt his Barcelona team were lacking several aspects after beating Osasuna 2-1 on Sunday in La Liga.

Jules Kounde headed the visitors in front before Chimy Avila levelled with a brilliant curling effort. However, a Robert Lewandowski sealed the victory and all three points.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all:

“We lacked game, patience, and generating more in attack. We had to roll up our sleeves, we suffered, but we earned it. It’s always very difficult at El Sadar. I am pleased with the team’s attitude. They are a very intense and direct team,” he said. “They defended well inside, and we missed the one-on-one skills of Lamine and Balde. When we had possession, we lacked more creativity in the attack, but in this stadium, it’s tough for everyone.”

Xavi also praised new signings Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix who both debuted as substitutes against Osasuna.

“I liked the attitude of both of them,” he added. “How they helped and all the substitutions that came in. They can contribute a lot, but I would highlight the attitude they brought to the team.”

Barcelona will now take a break from La Liga action over the international break. The Catalans return with a home game against Betis and then open up their Champions League campaign against Antwerp.