Gavi on Barcelona’s victory: We would have lost this game two years ago

Barcelona midfielder Gavi spoke out after making his 100th appearance for the club against Osasuna on Sunday.

The teenager has become the youngest player to hit a century of outings with Barca and made it clear how proud he was after the game.

“It’s a dream for me to reach 100 matches with Barça. I’m proud of it,” he said.

“Surely we would have lost this game two years ago, it’s one of the things we’ve improved with the coach... I think we’ve improved wanting to win, always being involved until we have the win.”

Barca had to work hard for the three points. Chimy Avila’s fine goal looked to have rescued a point for the hosts until Robert Lewandowski’s late penalty secured a vital win.

The victory leaves Barcelona with 10 points from their first four games of the season. Xavi’s side stand third in the early table, behind Real Madrid and Girona.