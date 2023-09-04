FC Barcelona News: 4 September 2023; Lewandowski strike seals win, Gavi hits 100 appearances

Osasuna 1-2 FC Barcelona: Victory in Pamplona | FC Barcelona

Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski were on target for Barcelona in a 2-1 win over Osasuna in Pamplona. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo also made their debuts.

Xavi: We lacked good play but here no team will have it easy | Sport

Xavi admitted Barcelona were not at their best against Osasuna but warned that no teams will find it easy to play at El Sadar this season.

Gavi makes 100th appearance for FC Barcelona | FC Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Gavi made his 100th appearance for the club in all competitions against Osasuna. The teenager is the youngest player to hit the milestone for the club.

João Cancelo, João Félix and Iñigo Martínez make FC Barcelona debuts | FC Barcelona

Xavi handed debuts to new signing Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez against Osasuna. The trio all arrived in the second half as Barca ran out 2-1 winners.

Cancelo delighted to make Barça debut after deadline day signing | Sport

Joao Cancelo was thrilled to make his Barcelona debut against Osasuna and said his team-mates had told him before the game how it would be a complicated game.

No Eric Garcia debut for Girona but Julian Araujo impresses for Las Palmas | Sport

Eric Garcia is still waiting to make his debut for Girona after being an unused substitute at the weekend, while Julian Araujo impressed despite Las Palmas losing 1-0.