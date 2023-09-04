Xavi set to renew contract at Barcelona until 2026

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is reportedly set to renew his contract at the Camp Nou until 2026 shortly.

Xavi has always made it clear that he wants to stay and will find it easy to reach an agreement with the Catalans and looks to have done exactly that.

Diario Sport are reporting that Xavi will put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the helm for another three years.

Xavi’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season but Barca want him to stay after seeing him win La Liga in his first full campaign in charge.

The big challenge for Xavi is now to try and defend the title while also making an impact in the Champions League.

Barca have disappointed in Europe in recent seasons but have been handed a relatively kind group this time around.

The Catalans will face Antwerp, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk this time around and will be expected to top the group and make it to the knockout stages.