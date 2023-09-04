Lamine Yamal on Spain call-up: I’m calm, I’m already used to Barcelona

Lamine Yamal says he’s not getting carried away despite being called up to the senior Spain squad at the age of 16.

The Barcelona forward has been called up to the latest squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus after a bright start to the season.

Lamine Yamal will make history if he features, becoming Spain’s youngest ever player, but does not seem at all fazed by his current situation.

“It’s incredible to be able to live this, I want to enjoy it to the fullest,” he told the RFEF’s media. “I’m calm, I’m already used to Barça, so let’s see how everything goes.”

The teenager also admitted he’d spoken to team-mates Alejandro Balde, Pedri and Gavi and received plenty of advice.

“I always talk to Balde and he tells me to enjoy it, not to be afraid, to face it. Gavi the same, he tells me to go without fear. And Pedri more of the same, they help me a lot,” he added.

The player’s mother has also been handing out the advice even though the Barcelona wonderkid admits she does get nervous watching her son in action.

“She tells me to be careful, it scares her a little. But after 30 seconds she gets over it and she is very proud of me,” he explained. “Since I was a youth I have been playing against older players, she tells me to be careful about fouls and things like that. But I tell her to be calm and trust me.”

First up for Spain is a clash against Georgia on Friday in Tbilisi.