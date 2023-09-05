Barcelona reunion! Riqui Puig catches up with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets & Jordi Alba

Los Angeles was the scene of a Barcelona reunion at the weekend when Riqui Puig caught up with several of his old team-mates.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were all in town with Inter Miami to take on LAFC in MLS.

The trio also managed to say hello to Riqui while they were there as he showed off on his Instagram page.

All four players have been enoying life in the United States since moving from Barca. Messi has made a huge impact and picked up another two assists as Inter Miami beat LAFC 3-1 - with Alba on the scoresheet.

Riqui Puig has also been thriving with LA Galaxy, recently winning Goal of the Matchday for the second time this season for his effort against San Jose.

Head coach sporting director Greg Vanney has also made it clear recently they are determined to keep hold of the former Barca midifelder.

“Riqui is here for the long-haul,” he said. “He doesn’t want to be anywhere else other than here. He’s our guy that we continue to build around and build with. That’s the future for Riqui.”