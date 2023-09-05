Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde to sign new Barcelona contracts after international break

Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde will reportedly sign their new contracts at Barcelona after they return from Spain duty over the international break.

Both players are away from Barcelona and currently in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Georgia.

La Vanguardia report that the duo will put pen to paper on new contracts, that secure their long-term futures, when they return.

Balde will sign on until 2028 and Lamine Yamal will sign a deal that runs until 2026. Due to his age, Barcelona can only offer him a contract for a maximum of three years

Both extensions will include buyout clauses set at 1 billion euros to ward off any potential admirers. The contracts have been ready for a while but Barca have had to wait to free up FFP space.

The contract will be Lamine Yamal’s first professional contract and will be a reward for his progress. The teenager is currently with Xavi’s first-team squad and has been impressing.

Balde has also been handed a new deal after breaking into the first team and making the left-back spot his own.

The Spain international has also been handed the No. 3 shirt this season and has long made it clear that he’s only really interested in playing for Barcelona.