FC Barcelona News: 5 September 2023; New contract for Xavi, Lamine Yamal talks Spain call-up

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will extend his contract until 2026 | Sport

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is set to extend his contract at the club until 2026. The manager’s current deal expires at the end of the season but he will continue.

WATCH: Lamine Yamal’s first words with Spain squad | Football Espana

Lamine Yamal has linked up with the senior Spain squad for the first time and made it clear that he’s always wanted to play for La Roja.

Spain’s men’s national team players reject Rubiales’ “unacceptable behaviour” | Sport

Spain men’s national team players have issued a statement criticising RFEF president Luis Rubiales for his “unacceptable behaviour” at the Women’s World Cup.

Deco opens up on ‘difficult’ transfer window for Barcelona | Football Espana

Barcelona sporting director Deco has discussed the club’s transfer window and admitted the club’s financial problems made for a very difficult summer.

Barcelona ‘very upset’ with Man City amid triple swoop attempt | Manchester Evening News

Barcelona are reportedly upset with Manchester City after learning they attempted to try and sign exciting youngsters Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsi.

João Félix’s Barcelona salary revealed | Get Football News Spain

Joao Felix has joined Barcelona on loan and his salary has now been revealed. The Portugal international will earn €400,000 for the season, a huge pay-cut from his time at Atletico.