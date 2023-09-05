Rafa Yuste hoping Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Ez Abde all return to Barcelona

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has spoken about the club’s decision to allow Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and Ez Abde to leave in the summer transfer window.

The trio have all moved on after informing Xavi they wanted to leave in search of regular game time.

Yuste is hoping all three players can develop this season and then head back to Barcelona to continue their careers.

“First of all, I would explain it by thanking the three of them for the time they have been with us, that I hope that this time becomes a reality again, that they return home,” he said. “They prove to be great professionals. Why? Because they want to play. They are not conformists. A conformist stays in his place, waits for his chance, but they told the coach that they wanted to play and have many minutes. “I trust and hope that they will grow, that they will mature, and that soon we will be able to have them back at home.” Source | DAZN

Eric and Ansu have both gone out on loan in a bid to show what they can do after slipping down the pecking order at Barca. Abde has been sold to Real Betis, although the club have inserted a buyback option in his deal.