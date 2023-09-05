Luis Suarez sends message to Joao Felix after forward completes Barcelona move

Luis Suarez has sent a message to Joao Felix following the completion of his loan move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

The former Barcelona forward played alongside Felix for Atletico and is hoping he can become a big success at the Camp Nou.

He wrote on Instagram: “Come on crack, I hope this new stage goes very well.”

Felix has already made his Barcelona debut, coming on as a substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Osasuna.

Xavi has been full of praise for his new signing and revealed how he plans to use him at Barcelona.

“I see him both as a striker and on the left wing, and also the right,” he said.

“He is comfortable going from the wing to the inside. He can play as a 9, on the right, but he is less comfortable there. He is versatile, he will give us alternatives and will help us a lot.”

Felix is now off on international duty with Portugal for Euro qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia.