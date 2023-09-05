Barcelona confirm players registered for 2023-24 Champions League campaign

Barcelona have confirmed the players registered for the group stages of this season’s Champions League following the close of the transfer window.

There are 19 first-teamers on UEFA’s list along with six Barca Atletic youngsters: Ander Astralaga, Angel Alarcon, Marc Casado, Fermín Lopez, Aleix Garrido and Lamine Yamal.

Pau Cubarsí and goalkeeper Diego Kochen from the Under-19s also get the nod. The duo go on the B list as they are born after 2002 and have been at the club for two years.

Here’s the full list of 27 players eligible to play in Europe’s top competition.

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Ander Astralaga, Diego Kochen.

Defenders: Joâo Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi

Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez, Aleix Garrido.

Attack: Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowsk, Raphinha, Joao Felix, Lamine Yamal, Angel Alarcon.

Barcelona have been drawn to face Antwerp, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stages. The Catalans kick off their campaign against Antwerp on September 19.