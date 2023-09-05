Ansu Fati opens up on decision to join Brighton on loan from Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been chatting about his decision to leave Barcelona and join Brighton on a season-long loan.

The forward says manager Roberto De Zerbi was a key factor in his decision-making but also says he was tempted by playing in the Premier League.

“Firstly, I spoke to the coach Roberto and he said he has full confidence in me and told me what he thought about me. For me that was a key factor in coming here,” he said. “He was the main person who convinced me to come here, with what he said, how he sees me as a player, and what I can improve, I think that was the key.” “I knew it was a club that has grown during the last few seasons and that it has made very good progress, even qualifying for Europ this season. I liked the Premier League a lot, and it was one of the club I followed the most.” Source | Brighton

Fati has chosen to move after struggling for minutes under Xavi. Barca will be hoping he can make an impact, while De Zerbi has already said he feels a big responsibility in trying to help the youngster recapture his best form.