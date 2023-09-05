 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ansu Fati opens up on decision to join Brighton on loan from Barcelona

Coach Roberto De Zerbi played a key role

By Gill Clark
/ new
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Ansu Fati has been chatting about his decision to leave Barcelona and join Brighton on a season-long loan.

The forward says manager Roberto De Zerbi was a key factor in his decision-making but also says he was tempted by playing in the Premier League.

“Firstly, I spoke to the coach Roberto and he said he has full confidence in me and told me what he thought about me. For me that was a key factor in coming here,” he said.

“He was the main person who convinced me to come here, with what he said, how he sees me as a player, and what I can improve, I think that was the key.”

“I knew it was a club that has grown during the last few seasons and that it has made very good progress, even qualifying for Europ this season. I liked the Premier League a lot, and it was one of the club I followed the most.”

Source | Brighton

Fati has chosen to move after struggling for minutes under Xavi. Barca will be hoping he can make an impact, while De Zerbi has already said he feels a big responsibility in trying to help the youngster recapture his best form.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes