Barcelona confirm squad numbers for 2023-24 season with No. 10 left vacant for first time since 1995

Barcelona have confirmed the first team’s squad numbers for the new 2023-24 season following the close of the transfer window.

There have been quite a few changes due to the amount of arrivals and departures during what was a busy summer transfer window.

Ferran Torres has taken Ousmane Dembele’s No. 7, Gavi officially has the No. 7 and Alejandro Balde will wear No. 3.

Elsewhere, new arrivals have had their numbers confirmed. Inigo Martinez is Barca’s latest No. 5, Joao Felix takes 14, Ilkay Gundogan wears 22, Joao Cancelo is No. 2 and Oriol Romeu has the 18 on his back.

Here’s the list in full.

Of course there is one notable absentee. Ansu Fati’s departure means there is no Barcelona No. 10 for the first time since 1995. The numbers 19 and 24 are also up for grabs after the exits of Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia.