João Félix turned down multiple Premier League offers for Barcelona

João Félix and Barcelona seem like it could be a match made in heaven. The Portuguese attacker could give Barcelona an edge on the outside they’ll be missing without Ousmane Dembele.

The journey of Joao to Barcelona was very interesting. To help make this move happen he reportedly turned down the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa and other clubs for Barcelona.

Felix also dropped a bit of a bombshell in an interview with Fabrizio Romano where he revealed how Barcelona were his dream club - a move that did not go down too well with Atletico.

The long-term nature of this move is still up in the air. Right now Felix’s deal at Atletico runs till 2029 and any permanent move will cost. But for now, let’s hope this move fits like a glove and Felix can impress this season for Xavi’s side.