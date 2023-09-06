Ramon Planes explains how Real Betis ‘seduced’ Ez Abde into leaving Barcelona

Former Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes has spoken out about Ez Abde’s signing for Real Betis and how the club “seduced” the winger into making the move on deadline day.

Abde’s future had been the subject of speculation all summer, although it was thought that Xavi was keen to keep the Morocco international at Barcelona for the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Abde has now signed for Betis on a permanent transfer, and Planes spoke to Mundo Deportivo about how the transfer came about.

“Around five or six o’clock I saw him lost: they were frenetic hours. I saw that it was getting very complicated due to the normal demands of FC Barcelona. I have found Betis a different club. Pure feeling,” he explained. “I am a person who believes a lot in the human aspect and when you find people like Abde, who has come to Betis because there was a commitment. He is a player who has had an extraordinary season, who had many suitors... but Betis can seduce anyone and we were able to seduce him. “In those complex hours there were certain Spanish teams that fought to incorporate him and also some from the Premier. The player remained firm in signing for Betis. I also want to publicly highlight how the president (Ángel Haro), at five in the afternoon he came to the offices and left after midnight, with José Miguel López Catalán, endorsing the signing.”

Abde has left in the hope he can play regularly following a season on loan at Osasuna. Barca have inserted a buy-back clause into his transfer, meaning there is a chance he could return at some point.