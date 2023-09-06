Alejandro Balde offers advice to Lamine Yamal on life at Barcelona

Alejandro Balde is currently on international duty with Spain where he’s been joined by Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

It’s a first ever call-up for the teenager after a bright start to life in the first team at Barcelona this season.

Balde knows all about being a breakout star, after cementing his place in the team last season, and has been asked what advice he can give Lamine Yamal about his rapid rise.

“Take it calmly, don’t try to look at the media too much because sometimes it can change your point of view,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“Have a good circle of friends and let your family help you as much as possible.”

Balde also made it clear that he thinks Lamine Yamal is a unique talent with a big future ahead of him.

“He is a very good player, with great characteristics that are not seen today,” he added.

“He is a footballer who is going to help us a lot both in the national team and in Barça.”

Both Balde and Lamine Yamal will be hoping to feature in Spain’s next match. La Roja take on Georgia on Friday in qualifying for Euro 2024.