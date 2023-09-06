Barcelona get busy! Wage bill reduced by €162m this season

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well documented but may be starting to ease after the Catalans managed to significantly cut the wage bill.

A busy summer of transfer business has seen 12 players leave the Camp Nou which has given the club some breathing room, according to Catalunya Radio.

Barca’s wage bill has been reduced by €161,751,612 and has dropped from €566,460,767 to €404,709,155 following the close of the transfer window.

The drop means that Barca have gone from wages accounting for 73% of the club’s turnover to 54%.

Barca’s transfers means players such as Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Francisco Trincao and Sergio Busquets, are all now off the wage bill.

Barcelona have brought in players but on lower contracts and have focused on free transfers with Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martínez all signing.